MULVEY - Brian J. Longtime resident of Syosset passed peacefully on July 7. Brian was a star basketball player growing up in Syosset. He played high school ball at Long Island Lutheran and St. Dominic High Schools. In 1991 Brian led St. Doms to the Long Island CHSA Championship. He was named MVP in that game. He was a member of the National Honor Society in high school. He played college basketball at Stony Brook University. Later he graduated from Hofstra University with a BA in English. He taught at the Upper Room School and coached basketball at St. Anthony's and Portledge High Schools. Brian had a lifelong passion for sports both as a participant and spectator. He remained active with tennis, swimming and workouts at the gym regularly. He was an avid and loyal Knicks fan, always. Brian will be missed by all his relatives, all those who got to know him and especially his parents John and Jean and brother Christopher. Viewing on Tuesday 7/14 from 8:30 to 10:30am at Beney's F. H. and Mass at 11am at St. Edward's Church Syosset, New York.







