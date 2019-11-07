Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Williston
412 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 354-0634
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Williston
412 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Aidan
505 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY
View Map
CRONIN - Bridget "Josie" (nee Curry) 95, of Albertson, NY, formerly of Richmond Hill, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. A Native of Lecarrow, Knock, County Mayo, Ireland. Loving Daughter of the late James Curry and Nora (Toolan). Devoted Wife of the late Patrick Cronin of Glounacopple, Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved Mother of Daniel, Nora, James (Elaine), Ann Marie and Gerard (Myriam). Adoring Grand-mother of 7. Cherished Sister of Julia Coen and is predeceased by the late Edward, Henrietta (Keating), Thomas and Reverend John Curry. Reposing Friday, November 8th from 2pm to 9pm at Dalton's Funeral Home, 412 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY. 11596. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 9th at 11am at the Church of St. Aidan, 505 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY, 11596. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Nora Cronin Presentation Academy, a Catholic Middle School for Girls from low income families located at 69 Bay View Terrace, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -