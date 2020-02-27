Home

Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Raymond's RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Bridget Feminella Notice
FEMINELLA - Bridget Ann 55, formerly of Lynbrook, NY passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and the late Martin Feminella. Cherished sister of Marie, Theresa (Peter), Margaret (Vincent) and Martin. Beloved aunt of Jason (Tracy), Jennifer, Matthew (Jacquelyn) and great aunt of Damian and Chiara. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Raymond's RC Church in East Rockaway. Entombment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Camp Anchor, 630 Lido Blvd. Lido Beach, NY 11561 where Bridget spent many happy years would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020
