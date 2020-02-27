|
FEMINELLA - Bridget Ann 55, formerly of Lynbrook, NY passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and the late Martin Feminella. Cherished sister of Marie, Theresa (Peter), Margaret (Vincent) and Martin. Beloved aunt of Jason (Tracy), Jennifer, Matthew (Jacquelyn) and great aunt of Damian and Chiara. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Raymond's RC Church in East Rockaway. Entombment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Camp Anchor, 630 Lido Blvd. Lido Beach, NY 11561 where Bridget spent many happy years would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020