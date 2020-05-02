|
HORSTMANN - Brigitte Erika, passed away on April 29, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19 and cancer. Beloved mother of Nancy (James), Katherine, and Robert. Cherished grandmother of Allyson, Elizabeth, Henry, Eric, and Andrew. A long-time employee of Hildreth's Home Goods and the owner of Frog Lady Boutique in Wading River. Brigitte touched many lives. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020