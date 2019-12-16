|
|
KETELSEN - Brigitte on December 14, 2019 of Commack, LI. Beloved daughter of Hans Uwe and the late Rosalie. Loving sister of Connie Wohlars. Cherished aunt of Kirsten, Matthew and Riley Wohlars. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Visitation on Tuesday, December 17th from 5-9 PM. Prayer service Tuesday at 7 PM. Closing prayer Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Brigitte to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk, 250 Marcus Blvd., Hauppauge, NY 11788.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019