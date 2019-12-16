Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brigitte Ketelsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brigitte Ketelsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brigitte Ketelsen Notice
KETELSEN - Brigitte on December 14, 2019 of Commack, LI. Beloved daughter of Hans Uwe and the late Rosalie. Loving sister of Connie Wohlars. Cherished aunt of Kirsten, Matthew and Riley Wohlars. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Visitation on Tuesday, December 17th from 5-9 PM. Prayer service Tuesday at 7 PM. Closing prayer Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Brigitte to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk, 250 Marcus Blvd., Hauppauge, NY 11788.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brigitte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -