HEIZMANN - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Britta B. Heizmann on January 19, 2019. A loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.Born in Vejle, Denmark October 9, 1940 To Aage Jensen, Farm Owner and Anna Bjerg, Homemaker. She was the beloved mother of Susan (Ludy) and Chris (Debbie) and proud grandmother of Christian A. Heizmann. Her husband Walter J. Heizmann precedes her in death. She loved to read, cook & travel. A farm girl at heart, gardening was always her passion. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Britta's life will be held at: Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home 149-20 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY. Saturday, February 23, 2019 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
