1/1
Bronislaus Swiatocha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bronislaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWIATOCHA - Reverend Bronislaus "Bruno" F. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Proud U.S. Marine who served during WWII. A Cutchogue native, Father Bruno served in other areas of the country before returning to Long Island in 1972. He served briefly as associate pastor of Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church in Cutchogue and then six years at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Coram, and then a year at St. Ladislaus Church in Hempstead, after which he was an associate pastor at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. In 1980, he was appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Poland in Southampton. Upon his retirement, he moved to Shallotte, NC where he assisted in the parishes of Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Brendans. Predeceased by siblings Boleslaw Swiatocha, Jenny Skirel and Genevieve Swiatocha, he is survived by siblings Joseph Swiatocha, Frank Swiatocha, John Swiatocha and Veronica Czebotar and many nieces and nephews. Fr. Bruno will repose at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, New York 11935 on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski will be the celebrant. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mat-tituck is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Reposing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
13805 Main Rd
Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 298-4016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved