Bronislaus Swiatocha

SWIATOCHA - Reverend Bronislaus "Bruno" F. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Proud U.S. Marine who served during WWII. A Cutchogue native, Father Bruno served in other areas of the country before returning to Long Island in 1972. He served briefly as associate pastor of Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church in Cutchogue and then six years at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Coram, and then a year at St. Ladislaus Church in Hempstead, after which he was an associate pastor at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. In 1980, he was appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Poland in Southampton. Upon his retirement, he moved to Shallotte, NC where he assisted in the parishes of Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Brendans. Predeceased by siblings Boleslaw Swiatocha, Jenny Skirel and Genevieve Swiatocha, he is survived by siblings Joseph Swiatocha, Frank Swiatocha, John Swiatocha and Veronica Czebotar and many nieces and nephews. Fr. Bruno will repose at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, New York 11935 on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski will be the celebrant. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mat-tituck is serving the family.







