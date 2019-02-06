LISTER - Bruce A., a lifelong resident of Baldwin, on February 4, 2019. Aged 96 years. Devoted husband of Doris (nee Jonassen). Loving uncle of James Webb, Thomas Webb, Joanne Callahan and Barbara Sinopoli. Bruce was born in Brooklyn, NY to James and Georgana (nee Hunt). They moved to Baldwin when he was 2 years old. He studied chemical engineering at both Lafayette College and Columbia University, receiving his BS and MS from the latter. He also studied naval electronics at Bowdoin College and M.I.T., followed by postwar studies in food technology at M.I.T. He was employed by General Foods from 1943-1962 in various positions from research laboratory tech to divisional research manager. He retired as Vice President of corporate affairs from Nestle Foods Corp. in 1989. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII in the Western Pacific and Japan. For 30 years he was he Chairman of the Nassau County Board of Health. He was an active member of his community, serving on boards and councils of many civic organizations such as the Baldwin Interfaith Conference, Baldwin Council Against Drug Abuse and the First Church Baldwin, United Methodist where he was a Trustee, Past President, Finance Chairman and Lay Leader. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Service Friday 8 PM inO the OFuneral Home Chapel. Interment Saturday at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY, leaving the FH at 10 AM. Please visit: CecereFamilyFunerals.com Published in Newsday from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary