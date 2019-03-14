Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Pierri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Anthony Pierri

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bruce Anthony Pierri Notice
PIERRI - Bruce Anthony of Dix Hills, NY on March 12th, 2019 in his 62nd year. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Anthony Michael Pierri. Cherished brother of Anthony Joseph Pierri and Dr. Lynn Pierri-DeNapoli. Dear brother-in-law of Thomas DeNapoli. Bruce was proud to be part of a long-standing family business, Bunty's Jewelry of Commack and Smithtown, NY. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Entombment Saturday at Pine-lawn Memorial Park. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Download Now