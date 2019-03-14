|
|
PIERRI - Bruce Anthony of Dix Hills, NY on March 12th, 2019 in his 62nd year. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Anthony Michael Pierri. Cherished brother of Anthony Joseph Pierri and Dr. Lynn Pierri-DeNapoli. Dear brother-in-law of Thomas DeNapoli. Bruce was proud to be part of a long-standing family business, Bunty's Jewelry of Commack and Smithtown, NY. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Entombment Saturday at Pine-lawn Memorial Park. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019