|
|
CROCE - Bruce W., 63, of Eastport, LI, formerly of West Sayville, LI, died suddenly on March 27, 2020. Retired Special Victims Detective SCPD. Beloved husband of Liz. Loving father of Gina and the late Peter. Proud grandfather of Nina and Isabelle. Dear brother of Frank (Arline). Cherished uncle to many. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were en- trusted to Raynor & D'AndreaFuneral Home in West Sayville. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020