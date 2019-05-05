Home

Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Margaret's Church
1000 Washington Ave.
Plainview, NY
View Map
CHILTON - Bruce D., 93, of Endwell passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was prede-ceased by his wife of 71 years, Virginia Marie Chilton. He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law Ginger and Stan Nowaski, Michele and John Casey, Elizabeth Chilton and Michael Sugarman, Mary Chilton-Coyazo and George Coyazo, his son and daughter-in-law Rev. Bruce and Odile Chilton, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Eucharistic Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Margaret's Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Plainview, NY 11803. Burial will follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery. At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Chilton donations may be made to Episcopal Relief & Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019
