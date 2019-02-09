BRUCE LISTER The Hofstra community is deeply saddened by the passing of Bruce A. Lister, a long-time supporter of the university's science and engineering programs. Dr. Lister served on the Dean's Advisory Board of the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1998 in recognition of his professional achievements and commitment to Hofstra. Dr. Lister and his wife, Doris, established endowed scholarships in chemistry, forensic science and engineering at Hofstra. In 2014 they established the Lister Summer Fellows Program, to provide students majoring in chemistry, biochemistry or forensic science the opportunity and financial assistance to spend the summer at Hofstra conducting research under the mentorship of a professor. During the construction of Herman A. Berliner Hall home to Hofstra's Departments of Chemistry and Physics and Astronomy Dr. Lister worked closely with architects on the building design. The lecture room in Berliner hall was subsequently named in his honor. Dr. Lister received BS and MS degrees in chemical engineering from Columbia University. He studied naval electronics at Bowdoin College and M.I.T., followed by postwar studies in food technology at M.I.T. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II with duty in the U.S. Western Pacific area and Japan. He had a long and distinguished career with General Foods, Nestle Foods Corp., the Tea Association of the USA, and NASA. Dr. Lister is survived by his wife. In tribute to his memory, all Hofstra University flags were lowered to half-staff. Alan J. Bernon Chair, Board of Trustees Stuart Rabinowitz President Hofstra University Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary