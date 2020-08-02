1/1
Bruce M. Henderson
HENDERSON - Bruce M., born September 13, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Alice R. Volk and William P. Henderson. Passed away July 20, 2020 in Richmond, TX. Survived by his wife Deborah M. Henderson, daughters Julienne M. Berg, Jill D. Rives and husband Mark E. Rives, brothers Patrick J. McNeil, William J. Henderson, and Kevin McNeil, stepmother Virginia Henderson and stepsister Linda Costa, grandchildren Carson A. Berg, Cooper M. Berg, Addison M. Rives, Henderson W. Rives, brother-in-law Frank W. Carr and wife Debra, nephews Chris Carr and his wife Maggie, Billy Henderson, Bryan Henderson, and niece Colleen Henderson Inocencio. Bruce graduated from Long Beach High school in 1967 and attended Nassau Community College 1967-69. A Long Island University graduate. He excelled in football and baseball at every school. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1972. Bruce retired from Taylor High School in Katy, TX in 2006, where he taught chemistry and coached varsity football and baseball for 23 years. In 2007, Bruce obtained his dream job working as a field security supervisor for the Houston Astros for 10 years. Bruce also worked security for baseball and basketball games at Rice University for many years. Funeral service at a later date. Schmidt Funeral Home, www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bruce's memory to St. Jude: https://www.stjude.org/give.html or Petterie Animal Adoption/Rescue: https://thepetterie.com/donate/



Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2020.
