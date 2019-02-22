Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Bruno Izzo

Bruno Izzo Notice
Izzo- Bruno, of North Babylon, LI, on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence T. Frazer. Devoted father of Lt. John Izzo, USN and Emily Izzo. Also survived by his sister Ann Comstock. Bruno was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Independence and was a longtime teacher at Massapequa High School. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 11:15AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at Trinity Cemetery, Amityville, LI. Visiting Saturday and Sunday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
