Roslyn Heights Funeral Home
Bruno P. Struzzi


1934 - 2020
Bruno P. Struzzi Notice
STRUZZI- Bruno P., a kind and compassionate soul who truly was a gentle man, died on April 15, 2020. Born on June 14, 1934 in the Bronx, NY. Bruno touched so many lives during his 85 years by being himself a quiet presence with a big heart and smile. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Diane, Peter and wife Lorella. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Laura. Loving brother of Albert and wife Dolores and loving Uncle of Mark, Philip and wife Sharon. Bruno was prede- ceased by his dear parents Nella and Anthony Struzzi. In his memory please say a prayer or perform an act of kindness. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. Please visit Bruno's memorial page at www.RoslynHeightsFH.com to leave words of condolence to support his family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
