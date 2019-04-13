|
THORVALDSEN - Bryan M. of Oakdale, NY on April 9, 2019 in his 28th year. Beloved son of Mark and Anita. Dear grandson of Aud. Loving nephew of Greg, Kirk, Guy, Karen and Jeanne. Adored by many cousins. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Funeral Monday 10AM. Interment Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com. Donations can be made in Bryan's name to: Central Suffolk Challenger Little League, PO Box 105, Lake Grove, NY 11755.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019