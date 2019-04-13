Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
THORVALDSEN - Bryan M. of Oakdale, NY on April 9, 2019 in his 28th year. Beloved son of Mark and Anita. Dear grandson of Aud. Loving nephew of Greg, Kirk, Guy, Karen and Jeanne. Adored by many cousins. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Funeral Monday 10AM. Interment Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com. Donations can be made in Bryan's name to: Central Suffolk Challenger Little League, PO Box 105, Lake Grove, NY 11755.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019
