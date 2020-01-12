|
WACHTEL - Burton Michael, a beloved, long-time resident of both the Five Towns and Long Beach communities died on January 6th at the age of 80. The cause was a heart attack. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he moved with his family to Woodmere in the 1940's where he and his family were members of Temple Beth El. "Burt" graduated from Bordentown Military Institute where he played varsity football, then studied Business Administration at Boston University. Born into a shoe business family, he held several positions in the industry before becoming manager and co-owner of the Lawrence Shoe Center in Cedarhurst for many years.According to a former fellow retailer, "Everybody loved Burt. He was a sweet person who had a kind word for everyone." Burton could fix almost anything and he turned that talent into a second career in the home improvement industry. When he finally retired in 2014 he was able to follow his passion for photography, freelancing and beginning work on a photo journal of the city of Long Beach. His greatest pleasure of all came from volunteering at three senior-focused organizations, JASA, EAC, and Selfhelp Community Services Holocaust Survivor Program. He is survived by his sister-in-law Sylvia Applebaum, three adored nieces, Martha Jolicoeur, Katie Wachtel and Emily Wachtel, as well as dearly loved grand-nieces Isabel Jolicoeur and Rachel Lieberman. He is also survived by his dearest friend Julie Fleischmann and her whole family including Sharon, Mark, Melanie, Ron, Bobby, Aaron and Lily, as well as many, many heartbroken friends. He is predeceased by his parents David and Rae (Hertzberg) Wachtel, as well as his older brother Jesse Wachtel. Contributions in Burton's memory may be made to Selfhelp Community Services Holocaust Survivor Program of Nassau County. 498 Union Avenue Westbury, NY 11590
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020