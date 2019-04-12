Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Sniffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Sniffen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Burton Sniffen Notice
SNIFFEN- Burton L. Jr., "Burt" on April 11, 2019, age 88, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Judith Doyle (Patrick), and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Gai (Andrew), Mark Evan (Allison), and Kimberly Doyle. Proud great grandfather of Sydney, Cali, and Ellie. Dear brother of Gertrude "Trudy" Cohen, and the late Adelaide Arce. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Saturday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home, Sunday 4:00 p.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now