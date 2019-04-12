|
SNIFFEN- Burton L. Jr., "Burt" on April 11, 2019, age 88, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Judith Doyle (Patrick), and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie Gai (Andrew), Mark Evan (Allison), and Kimberly Doyle. Proud great grandfather of Sydney, Cali, and Ellie. Dear brother of Gertrude "Trudy" Cohen, and the late Adelaide Arce. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Saturday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home, Sunday 4:00 p.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019