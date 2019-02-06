|
|
GRIFFITH - C. Albert "Buddy", of Huntington died on Feb 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Dinny nee Drohan, 5 Children, John, Mark, Carolyn, Peter and Matthew and 10 grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Feb 7th from 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, Feb 8th at Old First Presbyterian Church, 125 Main St, Huntington, NY. Maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019