Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Old First Presbyterian Church
125 Main St
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Albert Griffith

Notice Condolences Flowers

C. Albert Griffith Notice
GRIFFITH - C. Albert "Buddy", of Huntington died on Feb 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Dinny nee Drohan, 5 Children, John, Mark, Carolyn, Peter and Matthew and 10 grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, Feb 7th from 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, Feb 8th at Old First Presbyterian Church, 125 Main St, Huntington, NY. Maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now