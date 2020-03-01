|
ROETTINGER- C. Barbara of Bay Shore formerly of Massapequa on February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Susan Sabol, George (Patricia), Bruce, Lance & the late Dean. Dear sister of Wendell (Carol) Meyerer and Janet Bastian. Sheis also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren and 11 adored greatgrandchildren. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. Massapequa Park Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:30am with internment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020