Heaton- C. Richard of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Patchogue, NY, and Brooklyn, NY, passed away at home on February 8, 2019, at the age of 73. Proud father of Brian and Todd. Adored grandfather of Samantha and Gabriel. Father-in-law to Staci and Melissa. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Debbie Heaton. Decorated USMC combat veteran in Vietnam and held advanced degree black belts in the Kenpo and Ishinryu styles of karate. Chapel service and interment at Washington Memorial Park in Mt. Sinai, on May 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019