GAYLOR, JR. - C. William of Lynbrook, New York passed away on November 28, 2020 at age 79. Bill Gaylor was born October 26, 1941 to the late C. William and Evelyn Gaylor. He was affectionately known as Mr. Hallmark, owning and operating the Lyn Gift Shop in Lynbrook for nearly 35 years. Loved by all, Bill was the past president of the Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce; a member of many Village committees and organizations; Past officer of Elks Lodge #1; Associate member of Lynbrook Fire Department Hose Company; and Past President of the Lynbrook Gardens cooperative apartments. Right Worshipful Bill was also a past District Deputy of the 1st Nassau Masonic District, and was a Past Master and Trustee of Lynbrook-Massapequa Lodge #822. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lillian M. Gaylor; son C. William Gaylor, III and daughter-in-law Deborah Gaylor; He was predeceased by his son Robert. Survived by daughter-in-law Haley Gaylor; grandchildren, Tiffany, Kristine, Jennifer, Billy and Emily. Reposing at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave. (corner Peninsula Blvd.) Lynbrook on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace, 25 Fowler Avenue, Lynbrook on December 4 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Our Lady of Peace Parish Social Ministry.







Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2020.