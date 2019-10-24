|
NUBILE - Caberia "Bea" of Medford, NY on October 23, 2019 in her 90th year. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Sandy Hardy (Robert) and Joseph Nubile (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Dominique, Angelo, Corinne, Jeffrey, Abigail, Natalie, Kathryn, Sydney, Ella and Anthony and great grandmother of James. Friend and Neighbor of Kristen Alamia and family and Josephine Maiorano and family. Loved by many. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Saturday. Cremation Private, Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Visitation Saturday 2:00-4:00PM & 7:00-9:00PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019