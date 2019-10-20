|
NUGNES - Caesar, of Islip Terrace, LI on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Vincenzia. Loving father of Frank and Joseph. Dear brother of Mary Ciorciari. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019