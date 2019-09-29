|
|
KAPSALIS - Callie V., age 87, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Saratoga, NY. Callie was born on June 17, 1932 in New York City to the late Michael and Catina (nee Bililis) Vandris. Callie graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria, NY in 1950. Callie & James Kapsalis married and moved to Plain-view where they raised their family. They were married for 57 years. Callie had a rewarding 22-year career with the Jericho School District as the Confidential Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent of schools. Callie is survived by her loving children Karen (Ray) Bodensieck, Kathryn (Andrew) West and William Kapsalis; her adored grandchildren Alexander and Stephanie Bodensieck, Michael and Christopher West, and James Kapsalis, and by her dear great-granddaughter Carol Callie Bodensieck. She is predeceased by her loving husband, James L. Kapsalis and her dear siblings "Gus" Constantine Vandris and Venetia Camarinos. Interment will be in Long Island National Cemetery date and time TBD. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, NY and services will be held on October 5th. They encourage you to view and leave messages on Callie's Book of Memories at: www.townleywheelerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019