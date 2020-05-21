|
LIVINGSTONE- Cameron (Cam) of Lynbrook, NY passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) for 59 wonderful years. Loving father of Catherine (JR) Rolon, Robert (Barbara), James, and Elizabeth (Dan) O'Grady. Adored Poppy of Brennan, Lance, Brianna, Chelsea, Emmett and Madison. Devoted brother-in-law to Anne and John Walsh (dec.), John and Lois Ward, Michael and Maureen Ward. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cam graduated from John Adams in 1953 with Gerard Mahoney and Jack McGowan with whom he shared lifelong friendships. He went to St. John's University and worked in banking for 43 years ending his career at Williamsburg Savings Bank (HSBC). Cam always had a warm greeting and a friendly smile for all. He enjoyed volleyball, darts, soccer, football, basketball and hockey and could always be seen enjoying his grandchildren's games. Cam actively volunteered at his local parishes. A Funeral Mass and reception celebrating his life will be scheduled. The family requests memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Peace Social Ministry, 25 Fowler Ave., Lynbrook, NY 11563 or Misericordia Heart of at www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020