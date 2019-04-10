Home

Freeport United Methodist Chr
46 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
WIER - Camilla Crane, of Freeport, New York entered eternal life on March 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard and loving mother of David. Her passions in life were family, music, community service and teaching. A memorial service will be held at the Freeport United Methodist Church at 46 Pine Street on April 13 at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freeport Lion's Club with the memo reading Camilla Wier Scholarship.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
