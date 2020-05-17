|
GARRONBONE - Camille M. of Wantagh, NY on May 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, Sr. Loving mother of Edward (Phyllis), Karen Herrschaft (Artie), Michele Simon (Bob), Joseph, Jr. (Shirley). Cherished grandmother of Elana (Brenton), Daniel, Giana, Joseph III, Alexa, Sarah, Bobby, Elisa, and Jenna. Adored sister of Lorraine, the late Joey, and the late Frankie. A Memorial Service Celebration of Her Life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020