VARRONE-Camille M., 89, on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Crescent M. Loving mother of Crescent R., and cherished grandmother of Emilia, Espen & Elise. Also survived by loving sister Lorraine Malecki. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc., 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram, NY 11727, on Saturday 6/29 from 2-4 and 7-9pm and Sunday 6/30 from 2-4pm only. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday 7/1, 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, 495 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY 11772. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019