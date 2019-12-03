Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
East Northport, NY
Camille Porter Notice
PORTER - Camille of East Northport on December 1, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Philip John. Loving mother of the Late Philip John, Jr, Anne Marie Kemp and her husband Kenneth, Jennifer Sarubbi and her husband Anthony. Cherished grandmother of Katie, the late PJ, Christine, Jenny, Camille, Gracie, Gia, Anna. Dear sister of Anthony Schirripa and his wife Marilyn. She will be missed by her much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting at the Brueggemann Funeral Home Wednesday 7 - 9 pm Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, East Northport. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please donate to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2132 in her Memory. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
