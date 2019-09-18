|
MAZZELLA - Camillo F. (Carl) on September 15, 2019 of Great Neck. 42 year member of the Alert Fire Company in Great Neck. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Carl, Jennifer (Kenneth) Santelli. Cherished grandfather of C.J. and Nicholas. Devoted brother of Theresa, Anna and the late Louis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Alert Fire Co., 555 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck on Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am, St. Aloysius Church, Great Neck with interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The FASNY Firemen's Home, www.firemenshome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019