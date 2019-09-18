Home

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alert Fire Co
555 Middle Neck Rd
Great Neck, NY
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alert Fire Co
555 Middle Neck Rd
Great Neck, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Great Neck, NY
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery.
Camillo F. Mazzella Notice
MAZZELLA - Camillo F. (Carl) on September 15, 2019 of Great Neck. 42 year member of the Alert Fire Company in Great Neck. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Carl, Jennifer (Kenneth) Santelli. Cherished grandfather of C.J. and Nicholas. Devoted brother of Theresa, Anna and the late Louis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Alert Fire Co., 555 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck on Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am, St. Aloysius Church, Great Neck with interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The FASNY Firemen's Home, www.firemenshome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.