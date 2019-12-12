Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:45 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
candace waller Notice
WALLER - Candace C. of Seaford, NY passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother to Garrett (Lori) and Robert. Cherished Grandma of Jake and Emily. Dear sister of Patricia Remick, Jaime Long, Pamela Tighe, Michael Tighe and Daniel Tighe. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Words of remembrance will be shared in the Funeral Home Friday, at 8:45 pm. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019
