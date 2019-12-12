|
WALLER - Candace C. of Seaford, NY passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother to Garrett (Lori) and Robert. Cherished Grandma of Jake and Emily. Dear sister of Patricia Remick, Jaime Long, Pamela Tighe, Michael Tighe and Daniel Tighe. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Words of remembrance will be shared in the Funeral Home Friday, at 8:45 pm. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019