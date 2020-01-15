Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Rc Church
455 Hunter Ave
West Islip, NY 11795
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
455 Hunter Ave
West Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Falco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Falco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Falco Notice
FALCO - Carl passed away peacefully December 29, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia (nee Ferraiolo), and his caring children; Frank (Diane), Catherine Esquilin, and Tricia Falco. Grandfather to Ashley, Daniel, Ethan, Charlie, Fallon and Mary. Great grandfather to three and uncle to many. Carl served his country in the Navy and then in his neighborhoods as a Nassau County Police Officer. He was a craftsman, restaurateur, and worked for the the National Park Service at Fire Island. He was a loving husband, father and loyal friend. He was a man who loved to laugh; and boy did he have a great laugh! "Falco," Pop, Peepa, Grandpa; we will miss you...until we meet again! Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -