|
|
FALCO - Carl passed away peacefully December 29, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia (nee Ferraiolo), and his caring children; Frank (Diane), Catherine Esquilin, and Tricia Falco. Grandfather to Ashley, Daniel, Ethan, Charlie, Fallon and Mary. Great grandfather to three and uncle to many. Carl served his country in the Navy and then in his neighborhoods as a Nassau County Police Officer. He was a craftsman, restaurateur, and worked for the the National Park Service at Fire Island. He was a loving husband, father and loyal friend. He was a man who loved to laugh; and boy did he have a great laugh! "Falco," Pop, Peepa, Grandpa; we will miss you...until we meet again! Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020