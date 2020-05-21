Home

ORZA - Carl M., of Long Beach, 85 years, passed on May 17, 2020 of natural causes. Loving husband of Kathy (nee Evrard) for 62 years. Devoted father of Daniel, Andrea, (Erdman) Michael and Christopher. Dear Grandpa of Daniel Mitthauer, James and Anthony Orza: Jake, Katie, Julia and John Erdman: Chris Brower, Max and Milanna Orza :Noah, Ethan, Zachary, Caiden & Brielle Orza. Carl attended Iona College and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for most of his career in the automotive industry selling and servicing trucks. He was a long standing member of the Society of Fleet Supervisors receiving the "Man of the Year" award. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be given in his name to .
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020
