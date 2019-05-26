|
|
POLCZYNSKI - Carl, 63 of W. Babylon on May 25, 2019. Loving father of Sarah. Treasured grandfather of Ralphy and Isabella. Cherished brother of George, Nancy, Arthur, Janis, and Jill. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY, Monday 2:00 - 4:30pm and 6:00 - 8:30pm. A service will be held Monday evening at the funeral home at 7:30pm. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the .
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019