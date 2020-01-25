|
REINHARD - Carl R., of Huntington Station, LI on January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Erica R. Loving father of Carl R., II. Dear brother of Carol Lynn and Robert Reinhard. Fond uncle of Tom, Pete, Tim and Becky Reinhard. Memorial visiting Sunday 2:00-5:00pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Memorial service in the funeral home at 4:15pm. Cremation was private. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name to any military charity or a . www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020