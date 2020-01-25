Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:15 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Carl R. Reinhard Notice
REINHARD - Carl R., of Huntington Station, LI on January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Erica R. Loving father of Carl R., II. Dear brother of Carol Lynn and Robert Reinhard. Fond uncle of Tom, Pete, Tim and Becky Reinhard. Memorial visiting Sunday 2:00-5:00pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Memorial service in the funeral home at 4:15pm. Cremation was private. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name to any military charity or a . www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020
