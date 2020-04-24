Home

Carl S. Marra Notice
MARRA - Carl S. 77, of Franklin Square passed away on April 19th 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine of 58 years, three daughters Camille, Domenica, Carla and six grandchildren, Ron Carlo, Lenny, Alexandra, Daniel, Matthew & Victoria. Carl started in the construction industry with his father and brother at a young age. Before his untimely death he was the proud owner of Superior New Set Concrete & Masonry in Elmont, NY which will be carried on by his family. Carl's love and pride for his family was evident to everyone that knew and loved him. The void he left will never be filled and our lives are forever changed. He will be forever in our hearts as our mentor and hero. May he rest in peace and may God Bless him always. Your Loving Family. Arrangements were handled by Franklin Funeral Home, Services will be private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020
