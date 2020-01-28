Home

SOLLER- Carl Robert, Esq., 77, of Bellerose Village, NY, passed away peacefully on 1-26-20, surrounded by adoring family and friends. Beloved husband, father, and grandpa, Carl's professional accomplishments as a customs and international trade attorney were paired, more importantly, with heroic determination, deep humility, zest for life and love of family and fellow man. He is survived by wife, Anne (Weber), daughters Rebecca and Katherine (Christopher) Maloney, sons Malachy (Alison) and Austen, three beautiful grandchildren, and brother Alan. Visitation 1-2pm; memorial service 2-3pm; visitation 3-5pm; on Thursday, 1-30-20, at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave, Floral Park, NY 11001. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at kellenberg.org-giving ("Attn: Soller Burse") or at TheSemantics.org L'Chaim, Carl, your cup runneth over!
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
