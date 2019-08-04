|
WEISS - Dr. Carl Austin, Jr. died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was born June 7, 1935 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Dr. and Mrs. Carl Austin Weiss. After graduating from College of the Holy Cross in 1954, he earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In 1961, he married Mary Jane LaCorte and together they had three children. After serving two years as a Captain in the Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Weiss practiced orthopedic surgery at Garden City Orthopedics on Lond Island, where he and Mary Jane raised their family. In retirement, the couple shared time between Westhampton, NY and Palm Beach Garden, FL until Mary's death in 2015, after which Carl took up permanent residence im Palm Beach Gardens. Preceded in death by his father Dr. Carl Austin Weiss, Sr. and his mother, Yvonne Pavy Weiss Bourgeois, PhD., he is survived by 3 children, Christina Weiss Terranova (Joe), of Melrose, Massachusetts, Carl A. Weiss III MD, PhD (Anne), of Skaneateles, New York, Gretchen Weiss Dubit (Gregg) of Durango, Colorado and 8 grand-children. Memorial services will be Friday August 16th from 10am to 12pm at Fairchild & Sons Funeral Home 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, New York with a subsequent graveside ceremony to be held in Louisiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The New York Foundling, 590 Avenue of the Americas, NY 10011.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019