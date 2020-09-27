1/1
Carlo J. Sammarco
SAMMARCO - Carlo J. , 88, of Rocky Hill, CT (formerly of Levittown, NY) on September 14, 2020. Carl leaves behind his wife Anna of 64 years; a daughter Sofia Striffler (Bob) of Wethersfield CT; a son Gennaro (Stephanie) of Bethpage NY; his brother Vincent and sister Catherine Esposito; four beloved grandchildren Diana (Jay), Michael, Laura and Juliana; two great-grandchildren Lyla and Callum; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters Carmela Fermo and Joan Sammarco. A private burial was held at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY on September 18, 2020. Please share online expressions of sympathy and memories at Rose Hill Funeral Homes.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hills Memorial Park
101 Mill Street
Putnam Valley, NY 10579
(845) 528-3516
