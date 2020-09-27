SAMMARCO - Carlo J. , 88, of Rocky Hill, CT (formerly of Levittown, NY) on September 14, 2020. Carl leaves behind his wife Anna of 64 years; a daughter Sofia Striffler (Bob) of Wethersfield CT; a son Gennaro (Stephanie) of Bethpage NY; his brother Vincent and sister Catherine Esposito; four beloved grandchildren Diana (Jay), Michael, Laura and Juliana; two great-grandchildren Lyla and Callum; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters Carmela Fermo and Joan Sammarco. A private burial was held at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY on September 18, 2020. Please share online expressions of sympathy and memories at Rose Hill Funeral Homes.







