|
|
PUGLIESE - Carlo J. of East Meadow, NY on March 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Michael (Margo), Charles (Christine), Steven (Nancy), Paul (Hilari), and Barbara Fiorino. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Caitlin, Brian, Connor, Ian, Samuel, Gina, and Max. Adored brother of Richard, and the late Ralph. Proud Korean War US Army Veteran and past commander of the American Legion Post 1082 East Meadow. Dedicated Boy Scout Troop Leader. Long time Physical Therapist for over 40 years. Devoted family man and life long world traveler. Family will receive friends Sunday, 3-7 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019