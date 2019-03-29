Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Pugliese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Pugliese

Notice Condolences

Carlo Pugliese Notice
PUGLIESE - Carlo J. of East Meadow, NY on March 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Michael (Margo), Charles (Christine), Steven (Nancy), Paul (Hilari), and Barbara Fiorino. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Caitlin, Brian, Connor, Ian, Samuel, Gina, and Max. Adored brother of Richard, and the late Ralph. Proud Korean War US Army Veteran and past commander of the American Legion Post 1082 East Meadow. Dedicated Boy Scout Troop Leader. Long time Physical Therapist for over 40 years. Devoted family man and life long world traveler. Family will receive friends Sunday, 3-7 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now