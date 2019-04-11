Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
Maria Regina R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
Carmel Limanni Notice
LIMANNI Carmel of Seaford, NY on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Limanni. Loving mother of Frank, Elena, Gloria, Marie and the late Charlie. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Lucas, Frank, Sawyer, Jeremy, Charles Park, Matthew and Karina and great grandmother of Scott. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Career Navy wife and retired Nassau County school crossing guard at Seaford Manor School. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (at clark) Massapequa Park Friday from 2-4 and 6-9PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45AM at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
