D'AMATO - Carmela (Mammy) 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Bellmore on November 20, 2019. Born January 16, 1936 in Sant'Arsenio, Italy. Beloved mother, grandmother and wife. Survived by her loving husband of 60 years John, son John, daughter Marlene (Steven), grandchildren Michael, Eric & Marisa. A sweet, loving, generous soul whose love for life, her family and friends did not go un-noticed by all whose lives she touched. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2-4pm & 7-9:30pm at C.S. Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home, 302 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY. Service Saturday November 23, 8:45am at St. Barnabas church, 2320 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2019