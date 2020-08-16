1/
Carmela J. Gapinski
GAPINSKI - Carmela J., "nee" Leonardis. formerly of Huntington passed away on August 3, surrounded by family after a full and blessed life of 93 years. Beloved mother of Linda (Robert Pickwick), Stefanie (Herb Krothe), Michele (Carl Johansson), Duane (Lauren), and Matthew (Nina Kannatt). Proud grandmother of Michelle, Shawn, Margrose, Michael, Paul, Diane, Mark, Erik, Matthew, Andrew, Anna and David. Loving great grandmother of Luke and Noah, with another great grandchild on the way. Carmela was retired from the South Huntington School District, where she was secretary to the dean at Walt Whitman High School and was an active member of St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church where, among other things, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and religious education teacher. She was an avid bridge player and loved crosswords, bingo, playing cards, Jeopardy and going to the casino. Always fashionably dressed and coiffed, Carmela will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass and services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org<.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2020.
