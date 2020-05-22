Home

Carmela Morelli Notice
MORELLI- Carmela of South Hempstead, passed away May 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved daughter of Mary Malleolo. She was preceded in death by her husband John Morelli and her loving son Dominick Morelli, (Elizabeth). She was a loving mother to Janet Schweigler (Kenneth), John Morelli, Steven Morelli (Anita), and Marie Finkel, (Stephen). She is survived by her 12 adoring grandchildren; Samantha, Nicole, Steven Jr., Dominick Jr., Caitlin, Lindsey, Melissa, Jenna, Shay, Max, Jake and John Jr. Mom loved playing cards & seeing movies with her dearest girlfriends, cooking Sunday dinners for her family and holiday baking with her grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are private due to current circumstances. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas Glynn & Sons Funeral Home. https://glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020
