Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius RC Church
Long Beach, NY
View Map
PAPALEO - Carmela (nee Vitale). Peacefully on May 27, 2019. Formally of Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, Long Beach, NY and Delray Beach, Florida. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Jo-Ann Santangelo (Thomas), Joseph R. (Jackie), Aida M. Papaleo (Andy Baker) and Annamaria Tsouros (Frank). Beloved grandmother of Thomas Joseph, Craig James, Stavros Joseph and Alexia, grandmother to Ernesto Papaleo. Reposing, Towers Funeral Home Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass, St. Ignatius RC Church, Long Beach, Monday 10AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
