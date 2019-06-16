|
RUSSO - Carmela "Milly", of Copiague, L.I. on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent James Russo. Beloved mother of Lawrence, Louise Curci, Michael (Karyn) and Joanne. Cherished grand-mother of Christopher, Danielle, Nicholas, Michael and Anthony; and great-grand-mother of Preslee Grace. Dear sister of Dominick Gaudioso, Rose Palmieri and the late Lillian Staffa. Family and friends may call at D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague, on Monday, 2 4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment, Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019