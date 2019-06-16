Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
(631) 691-5700
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
View Map
Wake
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Copiague, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Russo


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Carmela Russo Notice
RUSSO - Carmela "Milly", of Copiague, L.I. on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent James Russo. Beloved mother of Lawrence, Louise Curci, Michael (Karyn) and Joanne. Cherished grand-mother of Christopher, Danielle, Nicholas, Michael and Anthony; and great-grand-mother of Preslee Grace. Dear sister of Dominick Gaudioso, Rose Palmieri and the late Lillian Staffa. Family and friends may call at D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague, on Monday, 2 4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment, Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
Download Now