Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessed Sacrament Rectory
201 N Central Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Semder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Semder

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carmela Semder Notice
SEMDER - Carmela on April 28, 2019 of Valley Stream. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Kurt. Devoted mother of Joseph, Jean Schaefer (Tim) and Kimi Semder (Peter). Loving grandmother of Kurt (Aime) Claire, Andrew and Emily. Dear sister of Thea and Janet. Good friend to many. Family will receive friends today at the Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue Valley Stream, visitation from 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11:15 am, Blessed Sacrament R. C. Church, Valley Stream. Interment to follow at Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.