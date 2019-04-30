|
|
SEMDER - Carmela on April 28, 2019 of Valley Stream. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Kurt. Devoted mother of Joseph, Jean Schaefer (Tim) and Kimi Semder (Peter). Loving grandmother of Kurt (Aime) Claire, Andrew and Emily. Dear sister of Thea and Janet. Good friend to many. Family will receive friends today at the Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue Valley Stream, visitation from 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11:15 am, Blessed Sacrament R. C. Church, Valley Stream. Interment to follow at Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019