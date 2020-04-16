Home

Carmelia A. Cafaro

Carmelia A. Cafaro Notice
CAFARO- Carmelia A. (Camille) 90 years old, born 5/28/29.Passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5th 2020 due to Coronavirus. Camille was a second grade teacher at Carbonaro Elementary School District 24 in Valley Stream, NY from 1953 to 1996, where she formed lifelong friendships with colleagues and students. She loved to sing and was a member of the St. Christopher church choir in Baldwin, NY. From there she went to St. Cyril and Methodius RC Church in Deer Park, NY. She was an avid reader, reading an average of two books a week. She loved teaching her granddaughter Jamie, and in recent years, her great grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and cared for everyone she met. She is survived by her son Michael Cafaro, daughter Lori Cafaro, granddaughter Jamie Cafaro, Jamie's husband Michael Farren, and her three great grandchildren Riley, Mikey, and Giuliette. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020
