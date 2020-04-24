Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Franco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Franco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella Franco Notice
FRANCO - Carmela "Millie". It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Carmela "Millie" Franco, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Millie was born Carmela Vecchio on March 7, 1914. She was a resident of Deer Park, NY. She graced this earth with her presence for 106 memorable years. Close friends and family members were delighted to celebrate her life with her on her 106th birthday on March 8th this year. Millie was the last surviving child of 10 children born to Maria and Alfonso Vecchio, who immigrated from Sicily, Italy. Sewing and designing clothing was Millie's passion and many of her friends and family were delighted to receive her creations over the years. She was married to Philip Franco in 1936 and together they had two children: Philip (wife Grace) and Marianne Scala (late husband Michael). Besides their children, they leave behind 3 cherished grandsons - Philip Franco, Joseph Franco and Mike Scala - along with 5 great grandchildren. In light of these unprecedented circumstances caused by COVID-19, we will celebrate her life with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -