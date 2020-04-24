|
FRANCO - Carmela "Millie". It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Carmela "Millie" Franco, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Millie was born Carmela Vecchio on March 7, 1914. She was a resident of Deer Park, NY. She graced this earth with her presence for 106 memorable years. Close friends and family members were delighted to celebrate her life with her on her 106th birthday on March 8th this year. Millie was the last surviving child of 10 children born to Maria and Alfonso Vecchio, who immigrated from Sicily, Italy. Sewing and designing clothing was Millie's passion and many of her friends and family were delighted to receive her creations over the years. She was married to Philip Franco in 1936 and together they had two children: Philip (wife Grace) and Marianne Scala (late husband Michael). Besides their children, they leave behind 3 cherished grandsons - Philip Franco, Joseph Franco and Mike Scala - along with 5 great grandchildren. In light of these unprecedented circumstances caused by COVID-19, we will celebrate her life with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020